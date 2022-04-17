$1.28 EPS Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Omnicom Group reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $78.69. 1,710,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.