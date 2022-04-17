$1.47 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.05. 336,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.93. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $183.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 227.53%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

