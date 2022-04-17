$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $575,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,579. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $114.20 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

