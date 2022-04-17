$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.81. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

