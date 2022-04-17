11,455 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 600.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 374.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,032 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 77,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000.

Shares of SIVR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,301. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

