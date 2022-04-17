$13.85 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will report $13.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $87.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Get Latch alerts:

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. Latch has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,967,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.