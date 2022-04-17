$158.50 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to report sales of $158.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $175.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $708.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $803.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $719.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

WTI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 1,987,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.