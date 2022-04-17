$165.82 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) will announce $165.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.64 million to $167.89 million. Groupon reported sales of $263.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $821.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.41 million to $861.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $920.11 million, with estimates ranging from $840.67 million to $962.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

In other news, insider Jan Barta bought 119,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,683,382.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 568,464 shares of company stock worth $11,323,056 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 103.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after buying an additional 1,414,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 53.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Groupon by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. Groupon has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

