$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $12.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.51. 550,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 53.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

