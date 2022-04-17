$21.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will post $21.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $21.32 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $84.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.53. 12,532,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,840,504. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

