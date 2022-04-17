$26.01 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will announce $26.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.71 million and the lowest is $25.01 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $108.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $113.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.31 million, with estimates ranging from $103.91 million to $124.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 61,293 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.81. 233,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,290. The company has a market cap of $516.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.