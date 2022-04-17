$260.08 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $260.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.39 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $209.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

MXL stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. 560,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.46.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

