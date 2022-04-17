2,802 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,802 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after buying an additional 325,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after buying an additional 295,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

PXD traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.75. 1,551,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

