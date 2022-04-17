$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will post $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $267.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 790,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

