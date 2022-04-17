$297.36 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $297.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.04 million and the lowest is $289.32 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $274.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.87 million.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

REG stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.