$3.06 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.69 and the lowest is $2.85. Target posted earnings per share of $3.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

