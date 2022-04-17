$3.09 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $14.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.96.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $387.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.82 and a 200 day moving average of $466.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

