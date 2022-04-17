$37.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $37.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.05 billion. Anthem posted sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $152.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $160.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.34 billion to $164.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.72. 1,571,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,644. Anthem has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

