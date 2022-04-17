4,090 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. 1,392,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,121. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.98.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

