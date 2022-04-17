$43.45 Million in Sales Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will post $43.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.08 million and the highest is $43.76 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $196.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.31 million to $196.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $255.75 million to $262.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last 90 days.

Shares of USER traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 164,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,566. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

