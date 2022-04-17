$455.03 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to announce $455.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $455.10 million. SMART Global reported sales of $437.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 580,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.