$508.06 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post $508.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.70 million and the lowest is $506.10 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

NYSE OSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,271 shares of company stock worth $4,201,345. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

