$51.34 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to report $51.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.98 million and the highest is $51.70 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $209.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

GSBC opened at $57.54 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $741.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

