$520,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $520,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $370,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.78 million, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. Anterix has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

