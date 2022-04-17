52,117 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,338,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $24.54 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

