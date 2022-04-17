6,075 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,226,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 1,228,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,614. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

