64,800 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,433,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

