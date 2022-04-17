$676.04 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to announce $676.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $662.40 million. Clarivate posted sales of $428.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 3,119,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,765. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Clarivate by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Clarivate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Clarivate by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Clarivate by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

