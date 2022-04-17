$730,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will announce $730,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AquaBounty Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a current ratio of 32.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

