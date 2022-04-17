$736.40 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) to report sales of $736.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.00 million and the lowest is $698.20 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $650.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 69,522 shares of company stock worth $11,806,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSE:SITE traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. 377,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

