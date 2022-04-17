$89.38 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post sales of $89.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. Digi International reported sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $367.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $10,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.35 million, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Digi International has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.63.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.