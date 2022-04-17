$89.42 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to post $89.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.20 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Gogo posted sales of $73.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.62 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $431.70 million, with estimates ranging from $417.32 million to $446.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,470,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter worth $18,445,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 388,432 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $5,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

