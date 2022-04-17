$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) will post $9.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30,100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 152,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,550. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 2.03. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

