9,838 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

NYSE GM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $40.13. 13,315,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,174,434. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

