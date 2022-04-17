$988.33 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post sales of $988.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.14 million and the highest is $993.68 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $901.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

