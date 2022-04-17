A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised A.G. BARR to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.75) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($25,902.74). Insiders acquired a total of 3,742 shares of company stock worth $2,032,893 in the last ninety days.

LON BAG opened at GBX 540 ($7.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 515.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 512.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £604.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

