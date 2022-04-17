Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AAALF opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. Aareal Bank has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $33.00.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

