Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,851. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

