ACENT (ACE) Price Hits $0.0319 on Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $573,303.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00103676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

