Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.48. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 461,431 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

