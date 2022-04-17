Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Cut by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $93.06. 73,263,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,938,584. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

