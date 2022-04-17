Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAVVF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAVVF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 98,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.