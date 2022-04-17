Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,107 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $45,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $104.25 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51.

