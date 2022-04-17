Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $47,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.