Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.02 and its 200 day moving average is $377.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

