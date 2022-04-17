Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 14,553 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $42,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS opened at $187.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.30 and a 200 day moving average of $207.19. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.93 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

