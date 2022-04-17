Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 35,328 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,328 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $200.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

