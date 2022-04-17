Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 397,927 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,195,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,712,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $105.43.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

