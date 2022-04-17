Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

