Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $56,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of CVS opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $74.64 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

